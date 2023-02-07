First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,624 shares of company stock worth $2,806,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.