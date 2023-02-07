Creative Planning Invests $235,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

