Creative Planning Has $249,000 Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 185.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 119,734 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 141,708 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

