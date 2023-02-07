Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Creative Planning raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

