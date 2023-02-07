Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ATRA stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 348.49%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.