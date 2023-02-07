Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AGO opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.