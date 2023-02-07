Creative Planning Buys Shares of 9,413 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 1.8 %

CCJ opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

