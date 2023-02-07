Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 3,681 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,207 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

POWI opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

