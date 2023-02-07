Creative Planning Acquires 3,904 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novavax were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10,200.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $101.39.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

