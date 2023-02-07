Creative Planning Acquires 10,009 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Creative Planning raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 414,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Bandwidth Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.