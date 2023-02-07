BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

