BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,398 shares of company stock worth $3,892,416 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 476.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 871,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 719,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $5,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.