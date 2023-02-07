Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

