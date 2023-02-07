Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,784 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kyndryl worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

NYSE:KD opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.72. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

