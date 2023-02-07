Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,951 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

