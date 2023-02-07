Barclays PLC Purchases 11,941 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

