Barclays PLC Acquires 10,457 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

