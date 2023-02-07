Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.