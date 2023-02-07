Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

