Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.