Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albany International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 121.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Albany International Trading Down 0.8 %

Albany International Increases Dividend

Shares of AIN opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.