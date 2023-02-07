7,392 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,392 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Yelp by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE:YELP opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

