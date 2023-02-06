Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

