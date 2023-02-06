Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CTS worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CTS by 30.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CTS by 31.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CTS opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

