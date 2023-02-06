Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $332,781. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $78.25 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.