Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $332,781. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.
Jack in the Box Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
