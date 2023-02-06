Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after buying an additional 81,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 175,861 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRA Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

