Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,402,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 865,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

JWN stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

