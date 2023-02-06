Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $60.38 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

