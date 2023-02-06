Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oxford Industries worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

