Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $476,416. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

