Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,480 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,176 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.