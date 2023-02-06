Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 878,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 321,242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco by 35,698.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

