Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bancorp worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,738,000 after purchasing an additional 102,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bancorp

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

