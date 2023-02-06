Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $100,939,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Shares of SE opened at $70.47 on Monday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $175.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

