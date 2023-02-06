Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 61,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

XENE stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

