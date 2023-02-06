W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $537.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $537.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.86.

NYSE:GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.35.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

