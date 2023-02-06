Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Veritex by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veritex by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VBTX. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

