Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

