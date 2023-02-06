Spire Wealth Management Has $31,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.0 %

CCL stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

