Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$280,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,493,192.50.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

Shares of SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKE shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

