SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,015 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brightcove as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCOV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,669,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,746.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 141,736 shares of company stock worth $759,951 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove Trading Down 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.