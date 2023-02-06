Sageworth Trust Co Has $685,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $369,513,000 after purchasing an additional 496,408 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 143.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 170,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

