Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,288 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of O-I Glass worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

