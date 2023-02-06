Raymond James & Associates Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENZL stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

