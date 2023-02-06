Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

