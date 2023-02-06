ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
