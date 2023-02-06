ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

