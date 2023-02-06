ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

