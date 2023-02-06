ProShare Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,033 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,942 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

DKS stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $136.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

