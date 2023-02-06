Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,982.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.