OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle Sells 1,195 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $48.62 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

